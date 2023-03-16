Patriots Hosting S Taylor Rapp For Visit

ESPN’s Field Yates reports that Rams free agent S Taylor Rapp is visiting with the Patriots on Thursday.

Rapp is one of the best available safeties in this year’s free agent class and coming off of a very productive season for the Rams.

Rapp, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Rams back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with Los Angeles.

Rapp is testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2022, Rapp appeared in 16 games for the Rams and recorded 92 tackles, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and six pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.