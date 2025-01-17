Patriots Interview Bears Interim HC Thomas Brown For Offensive Coordinator

The Patriots interviewed Bears interim HC Thomas Brown for their offensive coordinator job, according to Ian Rapoport.

There has been buzz about New England possibly bringing back Josh McDaniels as Mike Vrabel’s offensive coordinator, but he has said there are several candidates being considered for the position.

The Seahawks were linked to Brown for their coordinator vacancy.

Brown, 38, is a former NFL running back who played for the Falcons and Browns during his career. His coaching career began in 2011 as Georgia’s strength and conditioning coach and became the running backs coach for Chattanooga, Marshall, Wisconsin, and Georgia before becoming Miami’s offensive coordinator from 2016-2018.

After one season as South Carolina’s running backs coach, Brown was hired by the Rams in 2020 to the same position. He was promoted to assistant head coach and TE coach in 2022.

The Panthers hired Brown as their offensive coordinator last February but he lasted just one year in Carolina along with the rest of the coaching staff. The Bears hired him as the passing game coordinator back in January and he was promoted to offensive coordinator and then interim head coach this season.