Patriots Made Four Moves, Activated WR Mack Hollins

The Patriots announced four roster moves Saturday, including designating WR Mack Hollins from injured reserve.

The team also placed DT Eric Gregory on injured reserve, while elevating DE Leonard Taylor and RB D’Ernest Johnson.

Hollins missed the final two games of the year, along with two postseason games, with an abdominal injury.

Hollins, 32, is a former fourth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017 out of North Carolina. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3.03 million contract when the Dolphins claimed him off waivers from the Eagles.

Hollins was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a one-year deal with the Dolphins. Since then, he’s had one-year pacts with the Raiders, Falcons, and the Bills.

The Patriots signed Hollins to a two-year, $8.4 million contract last offseason.

In 2025, Hollins appeared in 15 games for the Patriots and caught 46 passes for 550 yards receiving and two touchdowns.