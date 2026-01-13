Patriots Made Six Practice Squad Moves

The New England Patriots announced they have signed CB Miles Battle, RB D’Ernest Johnson, T Lorenz Metz and WR Trent Sherfield to the practice squad.

Patriots make changes to the practice squad: https://t.co/CYvTfGLCkT pic.twitter.com/xUWwE2MwM1 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 13, 2026

To make room, New England released DL Fabien Lovett and WR Brandon Smith.

The Patriots’ practice squad now includes:

WR John Jiles DT David Olajiga (International) WR Jeremiah Webb G Andrew Rupcich LB Darius Harris (Injured)

DB Richie Grant TE Thomas Odukoya (Injured) DT Leonard Taylor DB John Saunders RB Craig Reynolds (Injured) TE Mehki Butler LB Amari Gainer RB Elijah Mitchell TE Marshall Lang G Brenden Jaimes DT Jeremiah Pharms WR Trent Sherfield RB D’Ernest Johnson CB Miles Battle OT Lorenz Metz

Sherfield, 29, signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt in 2018. He signed a standard three-year deal and managed to make the roster coming out of camp each of those three years.

Arizona declined to tender Sherfield as a restricted free agent in 2021, making him an unrestricted free agent. He played for the 49ers, Dolphins, Bills and Vikings on a series of one-year contracts from there.

The Broncos then signed Sherfield to a two-year deal worth up to $8 million. However, he was cut during the season and had a stint with the Cardinals.

In 2025, Sherfield appeared in 10 games for the Broncos and two for the Cardinals, recording three receptions on five targets for 21 yards.