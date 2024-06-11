The Patriots made two roster moves on Tuesday, claiming LB Steele Chambers off of waivers from the Lions and waiving LB Jay Person.

Chambers 23, began his college career as a running back before switching to linebacker. He was named Third-team All-Big Ten at Ohio State University in 2023 before going undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft.

He caught on with the Lions but was waived yesterday and is now headed to New England to continue the start of his NFL career.

In five seasons with the Buckeyes, Chambers appeared in 48 games and recorded 208 tackles, three sacks, four interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one defensive touchdown.