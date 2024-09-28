Patriots Make Four Moves For Week 4

The New England Patriots announced Saturday that they have made a series of roster moves ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the

The full list of moves includes:

Patriots placed CB Alex Austin on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Patriots signed CB Isaiah Bolden signed to their active roster.

signed to their active roster. Patriots elevated DT Trysten Hill and TE Mitchell Wilcox to their active roster.

Hill, 26, was drafted by the Cowboys in the second round out of Central Florida in 2019. The Cowboys waived him and the Cardinals later claimed him off of waivers.

Hill played out the final year of his four-year, $4.878 million rookie contract with Arizona and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he signed with the Browns.

Hill was among the team’s final roster cuts but was re-signed to the practice squad before being let go from the unit in September. He eventually caught on with the Patriots.

In 2024, Hill has appeared in one game for the Patriots but has yet to record a statistic.