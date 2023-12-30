Patriots Make Four Moves Including Placing WR JuJu Smith-Schuster On IR

The New England Patriots officially placed WR JuJu Smith-Schuster on injured reserve Saturday for their Week 17 game.

The Patriots also elevated TE Matt Sokol and OT Andrew Stueber and signed S Joshuah Bledsoe to their active roster.

Smith-Schuster, 27, was a second-round pick by the Steelers out of USC in the 2017 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year, $4.19 million rookie contract before re-joining the Steelers on a one-year, $8 million deal in 2021 and signed on with the Chiefs to a one-year deal last year.

The Patriots agreed to a three-year, $33 million contract with Smith-Schuster this past March.

In 2023, Smith-Schuster appeared in 11 games for the Patriots and caught 29 passes for 260 yards and a touchdown.