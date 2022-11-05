Patriots Make Four Moves, Place OT Marcus Cannon On IR

According to Field Yates, the Patriots are making several moves ahead of Week 9 including placing OT Marcus Cannon on injured reserve and signing RB J.J. Taylor to the active roster.

The team is also elevating OL Kody Russey and Lynn Bowden from the practice squad.

Cannon, 34, is a former fifth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2011. He was in the final year of his three-year, $9 million contract when the Patriots signed him to a five-year extension worth $32.5 million that included $14.5 million guaranteed.

New England traded Cannon to the Texans last year. However, Houston cut him loose back in March and he eventually returned to the Patriots on a practice squad deal.

In 2022, Cannon has appeared in five games and made four starts at right tackle for the Patriots.