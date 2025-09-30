Patriots Make Four Practice Squad Moves

Per Doug Kyed, the Patriots signed OT Sebastian Gutierrez and G Andrew Rupcich to their practice squad.

In corresponding moves, they opted to release G Jack Conley and DL Fabian Lovett from the unit.

Here is a current look at New England’s practice squad:

CB Miles Battle TE C.J. Dippre RB Terrell Jennings WR John Jiles DE Truman Jones DB Kobee Minor DT David Olajiga (International) LB Bradyn Swinson WR Jeremiah Webb G Andrew Rupcich G Brenden Jaimes LB Darius Harris DT Jeremiah Pharms OT Sebastian Gutierrez DB Tyron Herring G Royce Newman TE Gee Scott

Gutierrez, 27, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of Minot State. He was among Denver’s final roster cuts as a rookie and caught on with the Raiders’ practice squad.

He bounced on and off Las Vegas’ practice squad in 2022 but was cut loose the following offseason. After brief stints on the Chiefs and Raiders, once again, the 49ers signed him in December 2023. He was among San Francisco’s final roster cuts the following preseason.

He bounced around on the 49ers, Colts, and Browns’ practice squad, finishing the year in San Francisco. The 49ers re-signed him to a futures deal in January but let him go during roster cuts.

In 2024, Gutierrez appeared in one game for the 49ers.