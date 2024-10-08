Patriots Make Four Roster Moves

Per Doug Kyed, the Patriots announced four roster moves on Tuesday, including releasing DE Jamree Kromah from the active roster.

Released from the practice squad by New England were G Jerome Carvin and WR Matt Landers. The team is also signing C Sincere Haynesworth to the practice squad.

The following is an updated look at the team’s practice squad:

RB Terrell Jennings

OL Liam Fornadel

WR Jotham Russell (International)

TE Mitchell Wilcox

LB Joe Giles-Harris

RB Kevin Harris

DT Trysten Hill

OL Bryan Hudson

LB Ochaun Mathis

T Caleb Jones

DB D.J. James

DB Mark Perry

OT Jalen McKenzie

C Sincere Haynesworth

TE Jack Westover

Landers, 25, played at Georgia and Toledo before transferring back to the SEC for his senior year at Arkansas. He signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Landers was waived by the team coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad. The Seahawks cut Landers in September and he caught on with the Panthers practice squad for a stint before being cut again.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his four-year college career, Landers appeared in 46 games and caught 79 passes for 1,547 yards and 14 touchdowns.