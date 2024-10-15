Patriots Make Three Moves Including Signing C Lecitus Smith Off Packers PS

The New England Patriots announced they have signed C Lecitus Smith to their active roster from the Packers practice squad.

New England also signed CB Miles Battle to the practice squad and cut C Sincere Haynesworth.

Smith, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Cardinals out of Virginia Tech in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was entering the second year of a four-year rookie contract when Arizona waived him coming out of the preseason. He had stints with the Eagles and Texans on the practice squad.

Smith caught on with the Packers and signed to the practice squad to start the 2024 season.

In 2022, Smith appeared in 10 games for the Cardinals.