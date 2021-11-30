Patriots Make Three Moves

According to Mike Reiss, the New England Patriots announced they signed RB Devine Ozigbo and CB Thakarius Keyes to their practice squad and released DT Niles Scott.

The Patriots practice squad now includes:

TE Matt LaCosse DT Bill Murray WR Tre Nixon G Alex Redmond DB D’Angelo Ross G William Sherman WR Kristian Wilkerson QB Garrett Gilbert DL Daniel Ekuale DB Sean Davis DB De’Vante Bausby C James Ferentz P Corliss Waitman RB Devine Ozigbo CB Thakarius Keyes

Ozigbo, 25, originally signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason and claimed off waivers by the Jaguars.

He was among Jacksonville’s final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason and re-signed with the practice squad. The Saints signed him off of the Jaguars’ practice squad before waiving him last week.

The Jaguars re-signed in early November but waived him just last week.

In 2021, Ozigbo has appeared in three games for the Saints and Jaguars and rushed for -3 yards on one carry to go along with one reception for seven yards receiving and no touchdowns.