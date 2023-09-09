Patriots Make Five Roster Moves

The Patriots made three roster moves on Saturday, placing CB Jack Jones on injured reserve and signing RB Ty Montgomery to their active roster.

The team also placed QB Matt Corral on the exempt/left squad list after he did not practice for non-injury-related reasons.

They also signed QB Bailey Zappe to the 53-man roster and elevated LB Calvin Munson from the practice squad.

Jones, 25, earned an honorable mention for All-Pac-12 honors in 2021 and also received an All-Pac-12 selection in 2020. He was drafted with the No. 121 pick in the fourth round by the Patriots in the 2022 draft.

Jones signed a four-year deal worth $4,406,983 that includes a signing bonus of $746,983. In 2022, Jones appeared in 13 games for the Patriots and recorded 30 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble, a recovery, a defensive touchdown and six pass defenses.