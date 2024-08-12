Patriots Make Two Moves

The New England Patriots announced they have re-signed RB Deshaun Fenwick to the roster.

In a corresponding move, they cut DE John Morgan.

Both players were rookie free agents. Fenwick was with the Patriots earlier this offseason but was cut earlier this month.

Fenwick, 24, started his career at South Carolina before transferring to Oregon State. He signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft.

During his six-year college career, Fenwick rushed 385 times for 2,039 yards (5.3 YPC) and 18 touchdowns, adding 31 receptions for 213 yards and two more scores.