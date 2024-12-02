Patriots Make Two Practice Squad Moves

Per Doug Kyed, the Patriots signed LB Andrew Parker to their practice squad on Monday and released LB Joe Giles-Harris.

Giles-Harris, 27, wound up signing on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Duke back in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Jaguars.

However, Jacksonville elected to waive Giles-Harris in 2021 and he eventually signed on with the Bills. He bounced on and off Buffalo’s practice squad for two years before joining the Patriots in August of 2023, and has spent the past two years on the practice squad.

In 2024, Giles-Harris has appeared in three games for the Patriots and recorded three total tackles.