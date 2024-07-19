Patriots Make Two Roster Moves

The New England Patriots have placed UDFA LB Jontrey Hunter on the active/non-football injury list, per the transaction wire.

In addition, the Patriots have also put UDFA RB Terrell Jennings on the active/PUP list.

Hunter, 23, committed to Georgia State in 2018 out of Tampa Bay, Florida. Hunter spent six seasons at Georgia State and was recognized as All-Sun Belt Third-Team in 2023.

In his college career, Hunter appeared in 42 games at Georgia State and recorded 122 tackles, seven tackles for loss, six sacks, three interceptions and three forced fumbles.