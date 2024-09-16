Patriots Making Five Moves

The New England Patriots have promoted OL Michael Jordan from the practice squad to the active roster among several moves, per Doug Kyed.

The Patriots also signed CB D.J. James and S Mark Perry to the practice squad, cutting LB Yvandy Rigby and S A.J. Thomas to make room.

Jordan, 26, is a former fourth-round pick by the Bengals in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $3,008,392 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $850,000 when Cincinnati elected to waive him coming out of the preseason

He was later claimed off waivers by the Panthers. Carolina re-signed Jordan in May as an unrestricted free agent but he was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

He caught on with the Packers and spent most of the season on the practice squad. New England signed him to a futures contract this offseason.

In 2023, Jordan has appeared in two games for the Patriots and made two starts at left guard.