Patriots Making Six Roster Moves Including Signing RB Jamycal Hasty

The New England Patriots announced they have signed RB Jamycal Hasty and rookie DT Bryce Ganious to the roster while also claiming CB Tre Avery off waivers from the 49ers.

To make room on the roster, the Patriots placed CB Marcellas Dial and DT Jaquelin Roy on injured reserve and released TE Tyler Davis.

Hasty, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Baylor back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the 49ers and was on and off of their practice squad.

San Francisco eventually added Hasty to their active roster. He was waived coming out of the preseason last year and later claimed by the Jaguars. Jacksonville brought him back on a new deal back in February of 2023 before waiving him the following November.

The Patriots claimed him off waivers for the remainder of the 2024 season and he became a free agent the following offseason.

In 2024, Hasty appeared in 15 games for the Patriots and rushed for 69 yards on 20 carries (3.5 YPC) to go along with 10 receptions for 59 yards receiving and one touchdown.