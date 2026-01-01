Patriots Making Three Roster Moves

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The New England Patriots announced they promoted CB Kobee Minor from the practice squad to the active roster. 

 

They also added OL Brenden Jaimes and CB Miles Battle to the practice squad. 

Jaimes, 26, was a fifth-round pick by the Chargers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Nebraska. He signed a four-year rookie deal and became an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

He signed with the Titans in April but was among their final roster cuts. He’s bounced on and off the Patriots practice squad. 

In 2024, Jaimes appeared in nine games for the Chargers. 

