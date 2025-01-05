Schefter ‘Leaning Out’ On Patriots HC Jerod Mayo

Adam Schefter said Sunday on ESPN that Patriots ownership has wanted to stand by first-year HC Jerod Mayo and give him support to replace Bill Belichick.

However, Schefter mentions that over the last month or so, the feeling appears to have changed in New England.

“It feels like within the organization there’s been a shift. There’s nervous people inside the building right now and we’re gonna go leaning out right now,” Schefter said.

The Patriots have really struggled down the stretch and it appears as though the pressure is mounting in New England. There have been some rumors about the Patriots being Mike Vrabel’s top choice for a coaching job, so that’s at least something to keep an eye on, depending on how things shake out in New England.

Mayo, 38, was drafted in the first round by the Patriots out of Tennessee in 2008. He played eight seasons with the team before retiring following the 2015 season.

Mayo joined the Patriots coaching staff as an inside linebackers coach in 2019 and held the position for five years before being named the head coach to replace Bill Belichick in 2024.

So far, Mayo has a record of 3-13 in his first season.