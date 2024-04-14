Patriots Meeting With Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy Sunday & Monday

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Patriots are having dinner with Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy Sunday night and will meet with him Monday in Foxborough.

The Patriots are widely expected to use the No. 3 overall pick on a quarterback later this month, but it remains to be seen which one they’ll select. There has been more buzz about Drake Maye ending up in New England in the last few weeks, but Jayden Daniels and McCarthy could still be in consideration for the pick.

Should McCarthy get past the Patriots at No. 3, either the Cardinals or Chargers could auction their picks to a team looking to move up for him.

McCarthy, 21, won the National Championship at Michigan in 2023 and was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2023.

During his three-year career with Michigan, McCarthy started 28 of his 40 games, posting a record of 27-1, and completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 6,226 yards with 49 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also had 161 carries for 632 yards and 10 touchdowns.