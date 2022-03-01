Patriots Meeting With WRs Treylon Burks, Chris Olave & Jameson Williams At Combine

According to Armando Salguero, the Patriots are meeting with at least three high-profile wide receivers for formal interviews at the NFL Scouting Combine this week.

Salguero’s source told him Arkansas’ Treylon Burks, Ohio State’s Chris Olave and Alabama’s Jameson Williams are on the docket for New England.

The source wouldn’t specify any more, but Salguero adds it’s likely the Patriots will meet with more receiver prospects.

Burks, Olave and Williams are among the top receiving prospects in this class and would be in play for the Patriots with their first-round pick at No. 21 overall.

Burks, 21, is one of the top receiving prospects in the nation. He was a two-year starter at Arkansas and was first-team All-SEC in 2021 and twice named All-SEC second-team in 2019 and 2020.

Daniel Jeremiah compares Burks to Titans WR A.J. Brown.

During his three-year college career, Burks recorded 147 receptions for 2,418 yards (15.4 YPC) and 18 touchdowns. He also rushed 38 times for 222 yards and a touchdown.

Williams, 20, is considered among the best receivers available in this year’s draft. He was a first-team All-American, first-team All-SEC, and the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Year in 2021.

Williams is set to undergo surgery for a torn ACL sustained in the National Championship Game, but doctors expect the receiver to make a full recovery and retain his sub 4.3 speed.

Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 22 overall prospect in the 2022 draft class.

During his three-year college career, Williams recorded 94 receptions for 1,838 yards (19.6 YPC) and 18 touchdowns, to go along with ten kickoff returns for 352 yards (35.2 YPR) and two touchdowns.