Patriots Officially Cut 11 Players

The New England Patriots officially released 11 players on Sunday as they work to get down to the 53-man limit before Tuesday’s deadline.

The full list includes:

LB Diego Fagot (injured) S Brad Hawkins TE Johnny Lumpkin RB C.J. Marable DB Quandre Mosely CB Rodney Randle DT Justus Tavai OL Micah Vanterpool TE Scotty Washington LB Carson Wells DL Carl Davis

Davis, 31, was originally a third-round pick by the Ravens in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He was in the third year of his four-year rookie contract when the Ravens waived him back in 2018.

Davis was claimed by the Browns off waivers and finished out the year in Cleveland. He had a brief stint with the Colts before the Jaguars signed Davis to their roster in 2019.

From there, the Patriots signed him to their active roster in 2020 and re-signed him to a one-year deal each of the past two years.

In 2022, Davis appeared in 16 games for the Patriots and recorded three total tackles and one sack.