Patriots Officially Cut 14 Players

The New England Patriots announced Monday that they’ve officially cut 14 players as they work to get down to the 53-man limit by Tuesday’s deadline.

The full list includes:

LS Tucker Addington WR Kawaan Baker DE William Bradley-King DT Josiah Bronson LB Steele Chambers RB Deshaun Fenwick CB Azizi Hearn T Zuri Henry DE Christian McCarroll TE La’Michael Pettway DT Sam Roberts C Charles Turner CB Mikey Victor TE Jacob Warren

Bradley-King, 26, is a former seventh-round pick by the Commanders in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Baylor. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract but was waived in the second year of that deal.

He’s bounced on and off Washington’s practice squad over the last two years. The Patriots later signed him to a contract this offseason.

In 2022, Bradley-King appeared in one game for the Commanders and recorded two tackles.