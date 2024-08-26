Patriots Officially Cut 14 Players

The New England Patriots announced Monday that they’ve officially cut 14 players as they work to get down to the 53-man limit by Tuesday’s deadline.
The full list includes:
- LS Tucker Addington
- WR Kawaan Baker
- DE William Bradley-King
- DT Josiah Bronson
- LB Steele Chambers
- RB Deshaun Fenwick
- CB Azizi Hearn
- T Zuri Henry
- DE Christian McCarroll
- TE La’Michael Pettway
- DT Sam Roberts
- C Charles Turner
- CB Mikey Victor
- TE Jacob Warren
Bradley-King, 26, is a former seventh-round pick by the Commanders in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Baylor. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract but was waived in the second year of that deal.
He’s bounced on and off Washington’s practice squad over the last two years. The Patriots later signed him to a contract this offseason.
In 2022, Bradley-King appeared in one game for the Commanders and recorded two tackles.
