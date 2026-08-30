Patriots Officially Cut 36 Players

By
Nate Bouda
-

The New England Patriots officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Sunday ahead of the deadline. 

Patriots helmet

 

Here’s the full list of moves:

Cut

  1. S Mike Brown
  2. S Eric Butler
  3. G Mehki Butler
  4. OL Jack Conley
  5. CB Brandon Crossley
  6. OL Darrian Dalcourt
  7. WR Nick DeGennaro
  8. CB Marcellas Dial Jr.
  9. TE C.J. Dippre
  10. WR Kyle Dixon
  11. WR Cameron Dorner
  12. LB Amari Gainer
  13. DT Eric Gregory
  14. P Matt Haack
  15. RB Jalycal Hasty
  16. LB Xavier Holmes
  17. T James Hudson III
  18. DT Isaiah Iton
  19. RB Lan Larison
  20. LB Jesse Luketa
  21. S Peter Manuma
  22. T Lorenz Metz
  23. OL Joe Michalski
  24. RB Jam Miller
  25. DB Kobee Minor
  26. G JonDarius Morgan
  27. LB Chad Muma
  28. WR Tejhaun Palmer
  29. DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr.
  30. OL Jacob Rizy
  31. DT Casey Rogers
  32. S John Saunders Jr.
  33. LB Bradyn Swinson
  34. CB Kindle Vildor
  35. TE Jack Westover
  36. LB Riley Wilson

Placed on Reserve/Injured

  1. T Marcus Bryant

Placed on Reserve/PUP

  1. LB Harold Landry III

Placed on Reserve/NFI

  1. S Brenden Schooler

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