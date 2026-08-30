Patriots Officially Cut 36 Players

The New England Patriots officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Sunday ahead of the deadline.
Here’s the full list of moves:
Cut
- S Mike Brown
- S Eric Butler
- G Mehki Butler
- OL Jack Conley
- CB Brandon Crossley
- OL Darrian Dalcourt
- WR Nick DeGennaro
- CB Marcellas Dial Jr.
- TE C.J. Dippre
- WR Kyle Dixon
- WR Cameron Dorner
- LB Amari Gainer
- DT Eric Gregory
- P Matt Haack
- RB Jalycal Hasty
- LB Xavier Holmes
- T James Hudson III
- DT Isaiah Iton
- RB Lan Larison
- LB Jesse Luketa
- S Peter Manuma
- T Lorenz Metz
- OL Joe Michalski
- RB Jam Miller
- DB Kobee Minor
- G JonDarius Morgan
- LB Chad Muma
- WR Tejhaun Palmer
- DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr.
- OL Jacob Rizy
- DT Casey Rogers
- S John Saunders Jr.
- LB Bradyn Swinson
- CB Kindle Vildor
- TE Jack Westover
- LB Riley Wilson
Placed on Reserve/Injured
Placed on Reserve/PUP
- LB Harold Landry III
Placed on Reserve/NFI
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