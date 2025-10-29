Patriots Officially Make Two Roster Moves

The New England Patriots officially promoted RB Terrell Jennings from the practice squad and signed RB D’Ernest Johnson to the practice squad in a corresponding move, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Johnson, 29, wound up going undrafted out of South Florida back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Browns and re-signed to a one-year deal in 2022.

Johnson signed with the Jaguars on a one-year, $1.2 million contract for the 2023 season. He returned on another one-year deal in 2024 and joined the Ravens for training camp before being released. He was recently on the Cardinals’ practice squad.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in 14 games for the Jaguars and recorded 32 rushing attempts for 143 yards (4.5 YPC), to go along with 12 receptions for 96 yards.