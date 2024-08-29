Patriots Officially Name Jacoby Brissett As Starting QB Over Drake Maye

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo announced to the team today that veteran QB Jacoby Brissett would open the season as the team’s starter, not first-round QB Drake Maye, per Ian Rapoport.

This is the way things had been trending even though Maye had made a strong push for the job. Mayo even said earlier this week he thought the rookie outplayed Brissett but they want to make sure they don’t ruin Maye’s development by playing him too early before he’s ready.

“I feel like we’re all on the same page from an organizational perspective,” Mayo said via Mike Reiss. “There were a lot of factors that led to this choice. I think the hard part is thinking in the short term and the long term at the same time. As an organization, though, we feel like Jacoby gives us the best chance to win right now.”

Now it just remains to be seen how long Brissett holds on to the starting job. It likely is only a matter of time until New England passes the reins to Maye.

Brissett, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2016. The Patriots traded Brisset to the Colts coming out of the preseason in 2017 in return for WR Phillip Dorsett.

Brissett was in the final year of his four-year, $3.411 million contract when he agreed to a two-year deal worth $30 million that included $20 million guaranteed at signing with the Colts back in 2019.

After a year with the Dolphins, the Browns signed Brissett to a contract in 2022. The Commanders signed him as a free agent in 2023 and he signed another one-year pact with the Patriots in 2024.

In 2023, Brissett was active for 12 games and made three starts for the Commanders, completing 78.3 percent of his passes for 224 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Maye, 21, was a standout at North Carolina, earning first-team All-ACC honors and being named the ACC Player of the Year in 2022. The Patriots used the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Maye.

He signed a four-year, $35,771,205 contract that includes a $22,835,422 signing bonus and will carry a $6,503,855 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

Maye’s three-year college tenure included completing 64.9 percent of his passes for 8,018 yards, 63 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. He also contributed 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground.

We’ll have more on the Patriots quarterback situation as the news is available.