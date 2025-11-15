Patriots Officially Place DL Milton Williams On IR, Out At Least 4 Games

The New England Patriots officially placed placed DT Milton Williams on injured reserve Saturday with a high ankle sprain and signed LB Bradyn Swinson to their active roster.

Reports had said that Williams was going to miss time, so this isn’t a big surprise. He’s out at least the next four games before he can be activated.

Williams, 26, was a third-round pick by the Eagles out of Louisiana Tech in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $5.1 million rookie contract through 2024 and made a base salary of $3.1 million this past year.

When testing the free agent market, Williams was set to sign with the Panthers, but wound up agreeing to a four-year, $104 million contract to join New England.

In 2025, Williams has appeared in 11 games for the Patriots and recorded 27 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, three and a half sacks, and one pass defended.