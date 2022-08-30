Patriots Officially Release 21 Players

The New England Patriots announced that they’ve cut their roster down to the 53-player limit on Tuesday.

The full list of cuts includes:

Humphrey, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Texas back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Saints, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

New Orleans re-signed Humphrey to their practice squad before later promoting him to the active roster. He was waived coming out of the preseason again in 2020 and bounced back and forth between their practice squad and roster for most of the season. The Saints re-signed him to a futures deal for 2021 before joining the Patriots a few months ago.

In 2021, Humphrey appeared in 10 games for the Saints and caught 13 passes on 18 targets for 249 yards and two touchdowns.