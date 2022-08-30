Patriots Officially Release 21 Players

By
Nate Bouda
-

The New England Patriots announced that they’ve cut their roster down to the 53-player limit on Tuesday.

Patriots Helmet

The full list of cuts includes:

  1. TE Devin Asiasi
  2. G Drew Desjarlais
  3. OT Yasir Durant
  4. G James Ferentz
  5. G Arlington Hambright
  6. WR Josh Hammond
  7. RB Kevin Harris
  8. S Brad Hawkins
  9. WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey
  10. LB Cameron McGrone
  11. G Bill Murray
  12. WR Tre Nixon
  13. DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr
  14. DT LaBryan Ray
  15. C Kody Russey
  16. G William Sherman
  17. TE Matt Sokol
  18. RB J.J. Taylor
  19. K Tristan Vizcaino
  20. LB Nate Wieland
  21. TE Jalen Wydermyer

Humphrey, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Texas back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Saints, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

New Orleans re-signed Humphrey to their practice squad before later promoting him to the active roster. He was waived coming out of the preseason again in 2020 and bounced back and forth between their practice squad and roster for most of the season. The Saints re-signed him to a futures deal for 2021 before joining the Patriots a few months ago. 

In 2021, Humphrey appeared in 10 games for the Saints and caught 13 passes on 18 targets for 249 yards and two touchdowns.

