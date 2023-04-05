Patriots OT Yodny Cajuste Signs RFA Tender

According to Field Yates, Patriots OT Yodny Cajuste signed his restricted free agent tender on Wednesday.

Cajuste will now make $2.743 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

Cajuste, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019 out of West Virginia. He signed a four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract. However, he was placed on the non-football injury list with a quad issue and missed the entire season in 2019.

Cajuste was cut and placed on the practice squad in 2022 before later returning to the active roster.

In 2022, Cajuste appeared in 10 games for the Patriots, making three starts.