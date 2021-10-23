Patriots Place CB Jonathan Jones On IR, Promote Two

Per Mike Reiss, the New England Patriots have placed CB Jonathan Jones on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury. The team is also elevating OL James Ferentz and DL Daniel Ekuale this week.

Jones, 28, signed on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn back in 2016. He finished his three-year, $1.62 million contract and re-signed to a one-year deal as a restricted free agent.

The Patriots then signed Jones to a three-year extension with a base value of $21 million and a max of $25 million, including $13 million guaranteed.

In 2021, Jones has appeared in five games for the Patriots and recorded 20 total tackles and one interception.