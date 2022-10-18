Patriots Place DB Cody Davis On IR, Release K Tristan Vizcaino From PS

The New England Patriots officially placed DB Cody Davis on injured reserve Tuesday and released K Tristan Vizcaino from their practice squad.

Davis, 33, wound up signing on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech back in 2013. He finished out his two-year, $2.91 million contract before agreeing to a new two-year extension with the Rams.

After four years with the Rams, Davis signed on with the Jaguars on a two-year deal. The Patriots signed him to a one-year deal for the 2020 season and he’s been in New England ever since.

In 2022, Davis has appeared in six games for the Patriots and recorded three tackles.