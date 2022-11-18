Patriots Place DT Christian Barmore On Injured Reserve, Promote C Kody Russey

According to Field Yates, the Patriots are placing DT Christian Barmore on injured reserve on Friday.

New England also promoted C Kody Russey from the practice squad to the active roster in a corresponding move, per Mike Reiss.

Barmore hasn’t played since Week 6 due to a knee injury and will miss at least the next four games.

Barmore, 23, was a second-round pick by the Patriots in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $8,522,242 million rookie contract that included a $3,557,994 million signing bonus.

In 2022, Barmore has appeared in six games and recorded 15 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack.