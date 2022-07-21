Patriots Place Five Players On Active/PUP List

The New England Patriots officially placed C David Andrews, CB Jonathan Jones, LB Raekwon McMillan, S Jabrill Peppers and RB James White on the active/PUP list to open training camp, according to Mike Reiss.

Peppers, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $10.3 million rookie contract and is now testing the free-agent market for the first time in his career.

Peppers was traded to New York from Cleveland as part of the Odell Beckham Jr trade. The Giants picked up his fifth-year option in 2020.

Peppers signed a one-year contract with the Patriots this past March.

In 2021, Peppers appeared in six games for the Giants and recorded 30 total tackles, one sack, no interceptions, and one pass defense.

White, 30, is a former fourth-round pick out of Wisconsin by the Patriots in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2,617,088 rookie contract when he agreed to a three-year, $12 million extension with the Patriots back in 2017.

White made a base salary of $3 million in 2020 before agreeing on a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Patriots in 2021 that is fully guaranteed. He returned to the Patriots on a two-year deal this past March.

In 2021, White appeared in three games for the Patriots and rushed nine times for 32 yards and a touchdown. He also caught 12 passes for 94 yards.