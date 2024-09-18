Patriots Place LB Oshane Ximines On IR, Sign DE Jamree Kromah To Active Roster

The Patriots announced two roster moves on Wednesday. They signed DE Jamree Kromah from the Bears’ practice squad to their active roster and placed LB Oshane Ximines on injured reserve.

Ximines, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2019 out of Old Dominion. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,356,784 rookie contract including an $836,784 signing bonus.

He was testing the free agent market for the first time in his career when the Giants opted to re-sign him to a deal.

The Giants released Ximines and later re-signed him to their practice squad. New York eventually moved on and he caught on with the Patriots ahead of the 2024 season.

In 2024, Ximines has appeared in two games for the Patriots and recorded one tackle.