Patriots Place OT Calvin Anderson On Injured Reserve

According to Mike Reiss, the Patriots have placed OT Calvin Anderson on injured reserve due to an illness.

Anderson, 27, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2019. However, New England waived him after just a couple of weeks and he was claimed by the Jets.

The Jets waived Anderson coming out of the preseason and he signed to the practice squad. However, the Broncos signed him away to their roster after a month.

Denver re-signed Anderson as an exclusive rights free agent in 2021 and brought him back on a one-year deal in 2022. He signed a two-year deal with the Patriots this past offseason.

In 2023, Anderson has appeared in six games and started twice for the Patriots.