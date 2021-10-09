Patriots Place RT Trent Brown On IR, Elevate Four

The New England Patriots placed RT Trent Brown on injured reserve Saturday, according to Field Yates.

The Patriots also elevated DB Myles Bryant, OL James Ferentz, OL Alex Redmond and OT William Sherman to their active roster.

Brown, 28, is a former seventh-round pick of the 49ers back in 2015. He was traded to the Patriots in 2018 in a pick swap.

Brown played out the final year of his four-year, $2.28 million contract before agreeing to a record four-year, $66 million deal that includes $36.75 million guaranteed with the Raiders in 2019.

Las Vegas traded Brown back to the Patriots this past March.

In 2021, Brown has appeared in one game for the Patriots.