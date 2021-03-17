Patriots Placing 2nd-Rnd Tender On CB J.C. Jackson

According to Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are placing the second-round tender on pending restricted free agent J.C. Jackson.

Jackson is a solid starting corner and many had thought New England might put the first-round tender on him to ward off suitors. With this level, though, it’s possible another team looks at signing Jackson to an offer sheet.

The second-round tender is projected to cost around $3.384 million for the 2021 season and ensures that they would get a second-round pick should they decline to match an offer sheet from another team.

Jackson, 25, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland in 2018. He signed a three-year deal, $1.81 million deal and made a base salary of $750,000 in 2020.

Jackson is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Jackson appeared in all 16 games for the Patriots and recorded 40 total tackles, two fumble recoveries, nine interceptions and 14 pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 29 cornerback out of 121 qualifying players.