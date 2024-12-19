Patriots Placing DT Christian Barmore Back On Non-Football Illness List

The New England Patriots announced they are placing DT Christian Barmore back on the non-football illness list due to “recurring symptoms.”

Statement from the New England Patriots on Christian Barmore: https://t.co/CBBQvCJSmi pic.twitter.com/4TkZmz1nyW — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 19, 2024

Barmore had a stint on the list earlier this year as he dealt with a situation involving blood clots, so this is clearly a serious matter.

He was first diagnosed in July and was able to come back to play for about a month.

Barmore, 25, was a second-round pick by the Patriots in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He was in the final year of a four-year, $8,522,242 million rookie contract that included a $3,557,994 million signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of $1.822 million in 2024 when he agreed to a new four-year extension with the Patriots worth up to $92 million.

In 2024, Barmore appeared in four games for the Patriots and recorded six total tackles and one sack.