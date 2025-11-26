Patriots Placing LT Will Campbell On IR

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel said the team is placing first-round LT Will Campbell on injured reserve today with his MCL injury, per Doug Kyed.

To take his place on the 53-man roster, the team is promoting CB Miles Battle.

Campbell, 21, was a three-year starter at LSU and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2022 and first-team in 2023. The Patriots selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $43,589,604 contract that includes a $28,341,527 signing bonus. The contract also includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

During his three-year college career, he appeared in 38 games with 38 starts, all at left tackle.

In 2025, Campbell has appeared in and started 12 games for the Patriots at left tackle. Pro Football Focus has him graded as the No. 29 tackle out of 80 qualifying players.