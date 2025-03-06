Patriots Placing ROFR Tender On RFA LB Christian Elliss

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Patriots plan to use a right-of-first-refusal tender on RFA linebacker Christian Elliss.

This move will cost the Patriots $3.263 million for the 2025 season and gives them the opportunity to match an offer he receives from another team. However, should they decline to match, they wouldn’t receive any compensation for him.

Elliss, 26, originally signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Idaho in 2021 but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. The Eagles signed him to their practice squad in September 2021 and he was on and off their taxi squad.

Philadelphia waived Elliss in 2023 and he was later claimed by the Patriots.

In 2024, Christian Elliss appeared in all 16 games for the Patriots and recorded 80 tackles, a fumble recovery, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, an interception and five pass defenses.