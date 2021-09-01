Patriots Placing WR N’Keal Harry On IR, Releasing LB Harvey Langi

The New England Patriots are placing WR N’Keal Harry (shoulder) on injured reserve, according to Mike Garafolo.

The Patriots also released LB Harvey Langi to create a roster spot for the waiver claim of WR Malcolm Perry.

Harry was injured during the team’s second preseason game after he leaped for a deep pass and hit the ground hard.

Harry formally requested a trade from New England this summer but there hasn’t been any reported traction towards a deal.

Harry, 23, was the No. 32 overall pick by the Patriots out of Arizona State in 2019. He signed a four-year, $10,265,750 rookie contract with the Patriots that included a $5,486,000 signing bonus.

The Patriots will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Harry next offseason.

In 2020, Harry appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and caught 33 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Harry as the news is available.