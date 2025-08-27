Patriots Planning To Cut WR Javon Baker, Could Return To Practice Squad

According to Mike Reiss, the Patriots are planning to release WR Javon Baker, and he could re-sign to the practice squad if he passes through waivers unclaimed.

Baker, 23, is a former fourth-round pick by the Patriots out of Central Florida. He was named First-team All-Big 12 in 2023.

He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $4.8 million rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $960,000 in 2025.

In 2024, Baker appeared in 11 games for the Patriots, recording one reception for 12 yards, to go along with three kickoff returns for 79 yards (26.3 YPR)