Patriots Planning To Release QB Joshua Dobbs

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Patriots are planning to release QB Joshua Dobbs after being unable to find a trade partner.

Dobbs became expendable after the Patriots re-signed QB Tommy DeVito to a two-year deal with 2026 guaranteed.

Per Over The Cap, releasing Dobbs will save the Patriots $3.7 million in 2026 cap space with $1.05 million left behind in dead cap.

Dobbs, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He was in the third year of his rookie contract when Pittsburgh traded him to the Jaguars in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jacksonville elected to waive Dobbs back in September of 2020, and he was quickly claimed by the Steelers and re-signed to a one-year deal in 2021. He signed on with the Browns but was eventually cut loose to make room for Deshaun Watson.

From there, the Lions signed Dobbs on to their practice squad. However, he lasted just a couple of weeks in Detroit before the Titans signed him to their active roster.

Dobbs joined the Browns again on a one-year contract. Cleveland then traded Dobbs and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Cardinals in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick.

From there, the Cardinals traded Dobbs and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the 49ers in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick. He then signed a two-year, $8 million deal with New England ahead of the 2025 season.

In 2025, Dobbs appeared in four games for the Patriots and completed seven of 10 passes for 65 yards.