Patriots Planning To Sign S John Saunders Jr. Off Dolphins’ Practice Squad

According to Mike Reiss, the Patriots are planning to sign S John Saunders Jr. off the Dolphins’ practice squad to their active roster.

New England traded S Kyle Dugger to the Steelers earlier today, meaning Saunders would fill his roster spot.

Saunders, 24, signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss in May. He transferred to Ole Miss after spending three years at Miami of Ohio.

He was among Miami’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and caught on with their practice squad.

During his college career at Miami of Ohio and Ole Miss, Saunders appeared in 49 games and recorded 179 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 11 interceptions, 25 pass defenses, five fumble recoveries, and scored one defensive touchdown.