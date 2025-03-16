Patriots Potential Landing Spot For C Garrett Bradbury

The Vikings are reportedly planning to release veteran C Garrett Bradbury if they’re unable to find a trade partner this offseason.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss mentioned Sunday that the Patriots’ decision to release C David Andrews leaves them with an obvious roster need.

According to Reiss, the Patriots explored the idea of signing Drew Dalman in free agency before he agreed to a deal with the Bears.

If the Vikings do, in fact, release Bradbury, Reiss says “it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Patriots sign him.”

Tom Pelissero named the Seahawks as a destination for Bradbury last week.

Per Over The Cap, the Vikings will take on a dead cap hit of just over $10 million with $7.6 million in cap savings if he’s a pre-June 1st cut or trade. If they designate Bradbury as a post-June 1st release, Minnesota will take on a little over $3 million in dead cap for 2025 with $14.7 million in cap savings.

Bradbury, 29, was the No. 18 overall pick by the Vikings out of N.C. State in 2019. He just played out the final year of a four-year, $12,882,870 rookie contract that included a $7,389,360 signing bonus.

Bradbury was set to be an unrestricted free agent after the Vikings declined his fifth-year option when he re-signed with Minnesota on a three-year, $15.8 million contract.

In 2024, Bradbury appeared in all 17 games and made 17 starts at center for the Vikings.

We’ll have more regarding Bradbury as the news is available.