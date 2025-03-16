Patriots Potential Landing Spot For C Garrett Bradbury

The Vikings are reportedly planning to release veteran C Garrett Bradbury if they’re unable to find a trade partner this offseason.
ESPN’s Mike Reiss mentioned Sunday that the Patriots’ decision to release C David Andrews leaves them with an obvious roster need.
According to Reiss, the Patriots explored the idea of signing Drew Dalman in free agency before he agreed to a deal with the Bears.
If the Vikings do, in fact, release Bradbury, Reiss says “it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Patriots sign him.”
Tom Pelissero named the Seahawks as a destination for Bradbury last week.
Per Over The Cap, the Vikings will take on a dead cap hit of just over $10 million with $7.6 million in cap savings if he’s a pre-June 1st cut or trade. If they designate Bradbury as a post-June 1st release, Minnesota will take on a little over $3 million in dead cap for 2025 with $14.7 million in cap savings.
Bradbury, 29, was the No. 18 overall pick by the Vikings out of N.C. State in 2019. He just played out the final year of a four-year, $12,882,870 rookie contract that included a $7,389,360 signing bonus.
Bradbury was set to be an unrestricted free agent after the Vikings declined his fifth-year option when he re-signed with Minnesota on a three-year, $15.8 million contract.
In 2024, Bradbury appeared in all 17 games and made 17 starts at center for the Vikings.
We’ll have more regarding Bradbury as the news is available.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!