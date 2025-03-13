Vikings C Garrett Bradbury A Name To Watch For Seahawks?

After signing QB Sam Darnold to replace QB Geno Smith, the next big task for the Seahawks this offseason is shoring up the interior offensive line.

Seattle hasn’t spent on any of the top free-agent interior linemen such as Will Fries or Aaron Banks, but some around the league have brought up Vikings C Garrett Bradbury as a trade option due to his connection to Darnold.

Bradbury has just over $6 million left on his current contract and Minnesota could opt to move on after their offensive line moves in free agency. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero believes Bradbury is an option for the Seahawks and thinks he will likely play elsewhere in 2025.

“I do think that Garrett Bradbury would be a potential option. I would think that the Vikings will have some level of trade interest in him,” Pelissero said, via Brent Stecker of Seattle Sports. “They did sign Ryan Kelly. I think it’s fair to believe that Garrett Bradbury most likely will have a new home. Right now he’s still on the Vikings roster. There’s no trigger in his contract, so they don’t have to do something right now, but certainly that’s a name that would that would potentially make some sense.”

Former NFL QB and Fox Sports’ Brock Huard is fond of the potential pairing because of Darnold and Bradbury’s existing chemistry together.

“In chatting with a few folks around the league, they said to me, yeah, he’s a guy that Sam Darnold loved,” Huard said. “Sam just loved playing with him last year in Minnesota. And you know what I love? QB-center interaction. I love (the former Seahawks pairing of) Max Unger-Russell Wilson. I love (another former Seahawks pairing of) Robbie Tobeck-Matt Hasselbeck. I loved Olin Kreutz being my center.”

Bradbury, 29, was the No. 18 overall pick by the Vikings out of N.C. State in 2019. He just played out the final year of a four-year, $12,882,870 rookie contract that included a $7,389,360 signing bonus.

Bradbury was set to be an unrestricted free agent after the Vikings declined his fifth-year option when he re-signed with Minnesota on a three-year, $15.8 million contract.

In 2024, Bradbury appeared in all 17 games and made 17 starts at center for the Vikings.