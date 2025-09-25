Patriots Pursued CB Jarvis Brownlee Before Trade To Jets

According to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, the Patriots tried to acquire former Titans CB Jarvis Brownlee before he was traded to the Jets.

Brownlee was sent to the Jets for a late-round pick swap in 2026. He has made 16 starts in 19 games in his young NFL career so far.

Brownlee, 24, started his college career at Florida State before transferring to Louisville. He was a two-year starter for the Cardinals.

The Titans selected Brownlee with the No. 146 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $4,362,036 rookie contract that included a $342,036 signing bonus. Tennessee traded him and a 2026 seventh-round pick to the Jets early in the 2025 season in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

In 2025, Brownlee has appeared in two games for the Titans and recorded 17 total tackles, two tackles for loss and one pass deflection.