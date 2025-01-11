Patriots ‘Pushing For Quick Resolution,’ Could Hire Next HC This Weekend

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Patriots are “pushing for a quick resolution” regarding their head-coaching search.

According to Russini, many around the NFL expect that the Patriots will come to a decision on their next head coach at some point this weekend.

The Patriots have by far the most limited set of candidates for their vacancy of the six jobs available.

New England requested interviews with just five candidates and have met with four of them after Lions DC Aaron Glenn declined to interview for the job.

This leaves Lions OC Ben Johnson, former Titans HC Mike Vrabel, former Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich and NFL assistant Pep Hamilton as the four candidates for the Patriots.

At this point, it’s unlikely more candidates will be added to the pool for interviews.

Vrabel is widely considered the candidate to beat, given his ties to the team and his reported interest in the job.

We’ll have more regarding the Patriots as the news is available.