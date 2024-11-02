Patriots QB Drake Maye Clears Concussion Protocol

The New England Patriots announced QB Drake Maye has cleared concussion protocol and has been removed from the injury report for Week 9.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero adds Maye is expected to start over QB Jacoby Brissett.

Maye, 22, was a standout at North Carolina, earning first-team All-ACC honors and being named the ACC Player of the Year in 2022. The Patriots used the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Maye.

He signed a four-year, $35,771,205 contract that includes a $22,835,422 signing bonus and will carry a $6,503,855 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2024, Maye has appeared in four games for the Patriots with three starts and completed 53 of 84 passes (63.1 percent) with five touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s also rushed 13 times for 114 yards and a touchdown.